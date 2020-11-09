PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Tigard man pleaded guilty to stealing Social Security benefits for more than 10 years after his father’s death, according to the Department of Justice.
Steven Clayton Stark, 67, pleaded guilty in federal court Monday. He was initially charged with theft of government funds in August.
Court records state Stark’s father received Social Security Administration retirement insurance benefits prior to his death in May 2009.
Investigators said Stark did not inform the Social Security Administration of his father’s death, and instead knowingly continued to accept the money that was deposited into a joint account that was controlled by Stark.
Stark then transferred the funds into other accounts he owned and spent the money on himself and his family, according to investigators. The total loss amount to the Social Security Administration was $221,960.
Stark is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 8, 2021.
Social Security benefits theft is a crime that threatens this very important program meant to support the most vulnerable in our nation.” said Billy J. Williams, U.S. attorney for the District of Oregon. “Anyone who knowingly steals the retirement benefits of others must be held accountable for their conduct.”
