BEND, OR (KPTV) - Two men are facing federal charges in connection with a hoax bomb placed at the Deschutes County Courthouse, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.
A federal criminal complaint was unsealed Friday charging Kellie Kent Cameron, 31, and Jonathan Tyler Allen, 23, both of Bend, with conspiracy to make a threat regarding explosive materials and false information and hoaxes.
Investigators said the fake bomb was left at the courthouse on July 29. A surveillance image was then released by police showing a person of interest in the case.
The suspects were contacted by police during a traffic stop Aug. 3. Search warrants were issued on the suspects and their van, according to police.
Cameron was initially arrested on state charges including probation violation, felon in possession of a weapon and identity theft, according to the Deschutes County Jail, while Allen faced additional charges including forgery and theft.
The Deschutes County District Attorney's Office reported state charges were dismissed against the two suspects due to charges being filed against them in federal court.
According to Bend police, a third suspect was arrested in the case Thursday. Investigators said William Swanson, 40, of Redmond, was also involved in the hoax bomb threat. Swanson was not included in the Department of Justice's release regarding federal charges for Cameron and Allen.
A motive has not been released by investigators. The FBI and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate.
