PORLTAND, OR (KPTV) - Two men from Canada pleaded guilty in federal court in Portland to charges connected with stealing bitcoins from an Oregon woman.
Karanjit Singh Khatkar, 23, and Jagroop Singh Khatkar, 24, both of Surrey, British Columbia, pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering.
Investigators said the men used a Twitter account with the name @HitBTCAssist to trick victims into thinking they were communicating with a customer service representative from HitBTC, a Hong Kong-based online platform used to exchange virtual currency.
The men convinced the victim to send information that allowed them to log in and take over her email, HitBTC and Kraken accounts. Kraken is a platform similar to HitBTC.
The defendants transferred bitcoins from the victim to their own accounts. The stolen bitcoins have an estimated value of $160,000, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.
The Khatkars are scheduled to be sentenced March 17. Conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering are punishable by up to 20 years and 10 years in prison, respectively.
The Khatkars, as part of their plea agreement, delivered a check of $142,349 as part of restitution to the victim. They agreed to pay restitution in full, as part of the court order.
