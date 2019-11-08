VANCOUVER, WA (KTPV) - A Vancouver man was arrested for trafficking bath salts out of his mobile home and rented storage facilities, according to the Department of Justice.
Harley Skyberg, 40, made his first appearance in federal court in Tacoma on Friday. He was arrested Thursday on charges of possession of alpha-Pyrrolidinopentiophenone with intent to distribute.
Investigators said he ran a drug trafficking operation involving alpha-PVP, better known as bath salts, an addictive stimulant.
A criminal complaint alleges Skyberg operated a website that offered a variety of bath salt substances for sale with names including: “White Water Rapid," "White Lightening," "High Octane," "Snowman," "Wicked Yeti," "Scooby Snax," "Klimax," "White Tiger," "Kush Extra," and "Supergirl."
The U.S. Postal Service intercepted a number of packages allegedly mailed by Skyberg that contained white powdery substances with those names.
Law enforcement determined Skyberg was obtaining his chemicals from China. At least one package was intercepted before arriving at its intended destination of Skyberg’s post office box in Chehalis, according to the DOJ.
Investigators said Skyberg rented storage lockers in Lacey, Kelso and Vancouver for his drug trafficking activities.
At the time of the arrest, investigators said they seized four 27-gallon tubs of substances consistent with bath salts, as well as a capsule-filling device and empty packaging from shipments from China.
Possession of alpha-Pyrrolidinopentiophenone with intent to distribute is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and $1,000,000 fine, according to the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Washington
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.