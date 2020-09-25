DOJ: Vermont man accused of charging at police with shield, kicking officer during Portland riot

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 24-year-old man from Vermont was federally indicted after he charged at police with a shield and kicked an officer during a riot in Portland, according to the Department of Justice.
Charles Randolph Comfort of White River Junction, Vermont was indicted by a federal grand jury in Portland on Friday on the charge of civil disorder, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.
Court documents state Comfort was involved in a protest blocking traffic in the area of Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Emerson Street near the Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct on June 25.
Investigators said people in the crowd took dumpsters from nearby businesses and rolled them into the streets. Fireworks were also thrown over a barricade at officers.
An unlawful assembly was declared by police and the group was told repeatedly to leave the area.
In the confrontations that ensued, police said Comfort was carrying a black shield and repeatedly used it as he charged at officers. Comfort was one of four people arrested.
As he was being taken into custody, police said Comfort attempted to pull away and kicked a Portland Police Bureau officer multiple times.
Comfort made his initial appearance in federal court Friday. He pleaded not guilty and was released pending a jury trial.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.