PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A woman accused of jumping on the back of an Oregon State Police trooper during a riot in southeast Portland has been indicted by a federal grand jury, according to the Department of Justice.
Meganne Elizabeth Englich-Mills, 24, is facing the charge of civil disorder.
Investigators said Englich-Mills was in the crowd during a riot the night of Sept. 5. That night, protesters marched from Ventura Park to the Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct on the 700 block of Southeast 106th Avenue.
Police said multiple firebombs and commercial grade fireworks were thrown by the crowd toward law enforcement, resulting in injuries to officers and community members.
The protest was declared a riot, but investigators said crowd members refused to disperse, with some throwing rocks and starting fires using dumpsters, garbage cans and wood pallets.
An Oregon State Police trooper assigned to conduct crowd control attempted to take a woman into custody, when Englich-Mills jumped on the trooper’s back, according to court documents.
Additional troopers came to the aid of the arresting trooper and took Englich-Mills into custody, according to Billy J. Williams, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.
Englich-Mills appeared in federal court Monday. She pleaded not guilty and was ordered released pending a jury trial.
More than 50 people were arrested during the Sept. 5 riot.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon on Monday also announced additional charges connected with Portland protests and riots. John Phillip Wenzel was indicted by a federal grand jury on the charge of civil disorder from Aug. 14, and Halston Eugene Hamilton and Michael Lee Pilgrim have been charged with violation of national defense airspace - a misdemeanor - for flying a drone within federal airspace on Sept. 26.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.