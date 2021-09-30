Domestic assault suspect arrested after leading police on chase, found hiding in doghouse

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect in a domestic assault case is behind bars after he allegedly assaulted a woman Thursday morning at a Tigard hotel and led police on a chase.
Tigard Police say a call at 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning at a Comfort Inn off Southwest Greenburg Road of a man who assaulted a woman and then took off from the hotel.
Tigard Police say multiple agencies were brought in for this search as the suspect Matthew Hodgson was wanted on outstanding warrants.
At about 8:30 a.m. police say Hodgson came back to the hotel.
He and the woman got in a car and left the hotel.
Coming to a screeching halt, police say the car stopped in the 9400 block of Southwest Tangela Court.
Tigard Police say Hodgson ran off and tried to escape officers.
Neighbor Sam Cohen was watching some of this from his home across the street.
"I think at one point we had six or seven police vehicles here," Cohen said. "Probably lasted about an hour and a half or two hours altogether."
Several more police cars showed up before Tigard Police say a Hillsboro K9 found Hodgson hiding in someone's doghouse.
Cohen says there's a number of kids in the neighborhood and he's glad this happened when kids were already at school.
"That stuff happens, it's nice that law enforcement was on top of it, took care of it and it seems like the situation was resolved," Cohen said.
Police say Matthew Hodgson was arrested and booked on several warrants.