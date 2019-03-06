CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A man was found dead inside a home after a standoff Tuesday night, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
At around 7 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a disturbance at a home in the 15300 block of Northeast 10th Avenue.
The sheriff's office said the woman met deputies down the street and told them she had been assaulted by her boyfriend.
Deputies went to the home to attempt to contact the suspect, but when they approached, the sheriff's office said they heard gunshots from within the home and then retreated.
Southwest Washington Regional SWAT responded, and the scene was treated as a standoff with a barricaded subject, according to the sheriff's office.
SWAT eventually made their way into the home and found the suspect dead.
The suspect has not been identified. No other information has been released at this time.
