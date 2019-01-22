Domestic violence center offers help after brutal attack in Clackamas County

OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – The tragedy in Clackamas County that killed four people has shaken the community.
Melissa Erlbaum, the executive director for Clackamas Women’s Services (CWS), told FOX 12 domestic violence is a pervasive issue in every community, and it’s important to talk about after a horrific event.
“When something like this happens, it just ripples through all aspects of the community,” she said.
CWS is just one of a number of agencies at A Safe Place in Oregon City, including the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office and the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
They all work together under one roof to offer greater access and care for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.
Erlbaum says oftentimes when a tragedy hits a community, it hits hard. People then want to know how they can support someone they’re worried might be a victim of domestic violence.
“Listen, suspend judgment, suspend our urge to sort of save somebody,” she said. “I think it’s really easy for us to go immediately to – ‘You have to leave,’ or ‘You need to get a restraining order, you need to do this,’ and really, each individual situation is unique.”
She tells FOX 12 in the majority of their cases, they do see domestic violence as a cycle of abusive behavior that starts subtly but escalates over time.
On Sunday, FOX 12 sat down with the ex-boyfriend of Shaina Sweitzer. She was one of four people killed by the suspect Saturday.
Jason Grimm said Sweitzer had been messaging him saying the suspect had become violent with her in recent weeks.
“She texted me telling me about how he has strangled her. Tried to strangle her a few times. That Mark was mean to her a lot,” said Grimm.
“We know that individuals who are capable of committing crimes of strangulation are some of the most dangerous offenders,” said Erlbaum. “People who are willing to put someone else’s life, literally, in their own hands – that’s a very dangerous situation that can cause a lot of long-term consequences.”
On Jan. 1, new legislation expanding the definition of strangulation went into effect. The Oregon Senate unanimously approved the bill and also upgraded the charge in many cases from a misdemeanor to a felony.
“I think one of the most critical pieces of that legislation is us raising the awareness and the bar – why it’s so important. Non-fatal strangulation, particularly in cases of domestic violence, is often the most terrorizing to experience,” said Erlbaum.
There are red flags loved ones can watch for, she says, including a cycle of jealousy, isolation, and violence. Above all, she says family and friends should never take the blame for something that happens.
“The reality is some of this is very unpredictable. It can be a very fluid and complex situation and we don’t always have the ability to intervene. We just don’t know sometimes. It is never the responsibility of the victim. It is never the responsibility of the loved ones to take on the actions of the perpetrator, the abuser,” said Erlbaum.
The center has resources for victims, family members, and friends that are all free and confidential.
The CWS 24-hour crisis line is 503-654-2288. Anyone, not just a victim, can call that number.
