VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A domestic violence suspect has died days after an officer-involved shooting at a Vancouver apartment complex, according to police.
The shooting occurred on late Sunday night after officers responded to a reported assault in the 2600 block of T Street.
Police said the suspect had forced entry into an apartment and stabbed his girlfriend. Several other people inside the apartment made the suspect leave, police said, and he encountered officers outside the apartment. After the suspect refused to drop his weapon, police said two officers fired their guns, shooting the suspect.
Police on Tuesday said the suspect died at a local hospital as a result of injuries sustained during the incident. The Clark County Medical Examiner is working to determine an official cause of death.
Police said the suspect's girlfriend and three people who struggled with the suspect at the apartment were treated for injuries and have been released from the hospital.
The suspect has not been identified and no additional details have been released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Justice has been served.
