VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A domestic violence suspect who died at a hospital after being shot by Vancouver police has been identified.
On Wednesday, the Clark County Medical Examiner's Office identified the suspect as Andrew A. Williams, 41, of Portland.
Williams was shot by Vancouver police officers who responded to an assault late Sunday night in the 2600 block of T Street.
Police said Williams had forced entry into an apartment and stabbed his girlfriend. Several other people inside the apartment made Williams leave and he encountered officers outside of the apartment, police said.
According to police, Williams refused to drop his weapon and two officers fired their guns, striking Williams.
Williams died at the hospital on Monday. The medical examiner's officer determined his cause of death was a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Police said Williams' girlfriend and three people who struggled with Williams at the apartment were treated for injuries and have been released from the hospital.
No further details about the incident have been released.
No perp photo? Nothing on any of the media outlets.
