PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – There were strong words from Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler on Wednesday as he addressed protests that are planned at the waterfront 10 days from now.
“Hear me when I say this: To those people planning to come and inflict violence in our city, we don’t want you here,” Wheeler said in a video posted to YouTube on Wednesday.
The mayor says he’s heard several large groups are planning on using the city of Portland as an “arena” to “air grievances and spread hateful messages.”
He says he’s not going to stand for it, and here’s why:
“With escalating rhetoric creating tensions throughout our country, and extremists committing horrific acts against our brothers and sisters, the stakes couldn’t be higher,” Wheeler said.
The mayor says he has empowered Portland Police to use whatever means necessary to ensure public safety during the demonstrations and uphold the law.
“Don’t bring your hate or violence to Portland. This is our city, this is our home, enough,” Wheeler said.
