VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – While this weekend is Passover and Easter, it’s also 420, which is considered an unofficial marijuana holiday.
In response, Washington State Patrol and other local agencies say they will be out in force looking for impaired drivers.
420, which refers to April 20, occurs on a Saturday this year. The last time it fell on a weekend, WSP says troopers saw an increase in impaired driving related crashes, similar to Super Bowl Sunday.
WSP says people who are planning to celebrate the unofficial holiday should have a designated driver if they plan on needing transportation.
WSP says there are troopers who are specially trained to recognize impaired drivers, and those will be out in force as well.
