PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Dentists are essential, but not all services they perform are considered essential, according to the president of Bright Now Dental.
FOX 12 spoke with Jeff Pearson on video chat on Friday.
Pearson said they’ve had to shift gears to tele-dentistry and are using Zoom calls and Facetime to talk with patients currently.
While dentists are still doing emergency work, their routine work is on hold for now.
“So, we are not doing non-essential stuff,” Pearson said. “Unfortunately, we are not doing hygiene services, simple fillings, and crowns. It is important the community knows we are out there to help them because we just don't want them going to the emergency room.”
Pearson said some of their offices are open but only for emergencies.
If you need to go, call first, and when you arrive, wait in your car, Pearson said. He says staff will ask health questions before letting anyone inside the building.
