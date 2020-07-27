Don’t leave pets in hot cars, even if windows are cracked: OHS offers pet safety tips as temperatures soar

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Humane Society is offering tips to help keep pets safe and cool this summer, as temperatures reach into the 90s and 100s in some areas.
Among other tips, OHS reminds owners to never leave pets in cars, as temperatures inside the car can rise to dangerous levels within minutes even when windows are cracked.
If you see a pet in a hot car, write down the vehicle make, model and license plate number and alert the management of a nearby business, OHS recommends, where they can make an emergency announcement. If that’s not possible, call local police or animal control and stay by the car until help arrives.
Other tips to keep in mind, including possibly applying sunscreen to your dog:
- Keep drinking water bowls full of cool, fresh water.
- Provide shaded areas where a pet can rest if outdoors.
- Pavement, asphalt, metal, and even sand that have been heated by the sun can burn dogs’ paw pads. Remember: if the surface is too hot for your bare hand or foot, it’s too hot for your dog’s feet.
- Utilize a kiddie pool for dogs to splash and relax in.
- Keep an eye on pets around water—not all pets are natural swimmers.
- Do not leave pets unattended outside when it gets hot; bring them inside.
- Light-colored pets can sunburn—check with your veterinarian before applying sunblock to your pet’s nose.
- High energy dogs will likely not have as much energy on a hot day, so lowering the normal level of activity is very important. Walk or exercise your dog when the temperature is cooler in the early morning and late evening.
- Brain work such as using puzzle toys and teaching a new trick can be a good way to keep a dog busy in an air conditioned environment.
More information about heat hazards for pets can be found on the OHS website.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.