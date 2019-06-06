PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Portland man and three other climbers, from the east coast, were rescued Thursday after days of being stranded on Mount Rainier.
Yev Krasnitskiy says they’ve been planning the challenging and dangerous trip for months.
They left Friday, Krasnitskiy says, and by Monday knew they needed help.
The climbers were stranded below Liberty Cap on the north side of the mountain, and because of weather conditions, rescuers couldn’t reach them until Thursday.
The emergency room physician in Seattle treating the climbers says they have head trauma from when bowling ball size chunks of ice rained onto their tent during the night.
What likely saved their lives, he says, are the helmets they wore to sleep.
The doctor also says it was crucial the climbers kept their wits about them.
“They also described some touching moments, like one of them warming up the other person when they were worried about him becoming delirious and losing hope. It was clear that they all helped each other,” the doctor said.
Krasnitskiy says he and the other climbers lost some of their gear including shovels, and his GPS.
But they all stayed in survival mode, knowing they needed to get closer to the top of Liberty Cap. It's where Krasnitskiy says they'd have the best chance at getting help – fast.
“It really hit me how there's so many people out there who are, right now, thinking about us that have no idea what’s going on with us. And we're here, we're alive! It’s miserable, but we're alive! And it's going to end at some point, but there are people out there that care about us, that have no idea. Just going through more pain, probably, than we were,” said Krasnitskiy. “So I kept yelling out to my friends that, ‘We have to get there! We have to finish it!’ Because we have to let them know we were still around.”
For days, park rescuers tried to get to the climbers, but the weather proved to be too dangerous to get close enough to them.
And then finally on Thursday, there was a break in the clouds.
“Everybody was just saying, ‘We're not going to be able to do this.’ A helicopter arrives. And it just lands right behind us, and these rescue rangers jump out and just bring us in," said Krasnitskiy.
Krasnitskiy has hypothermia, swollen feet and quite a bit of numbness. He says, at this point, doctors don’t have to do surgery.
All four climbers are expected to be OK.
