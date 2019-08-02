‘Don’t panic’: Crews urge caution, offer tips after dangerous week on the water

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Rescue crews are warning everyone to use extra caution after a dangerous and deadly week on the water.
The Multnomah County River Patrol is stepping up patrols on the water this weekend, which is expected to be incredibly busy. Crews this past week say they responded to four drownings, and they’re sharing tips to help others stay safe.
Sgt. Stephan Dangler with Multnomah County River Patrol has been watching the Willamette River for about 10 years.
“We’re dealing with colder water and we’re dealing with stronger currents,” Dangler said.
FOX 12 asked him what to do if you’re every swept up by a strong current or fell like you’re being pulled down.
“You want to inflate your lungs as much as possible to make yourself as buoyant as possible, you want to make sure your feet are pointed downstream and elevated and you want to try to paddle your arms and get yourself out of that situation,” Dangler said.
His number one rule, he says, is not to panic. He says because of the tides from the ocean, the water levels in the Willamette are constantly changing.
“The water levels are physically changing 12 to 24 inches twice a day,” Dangler said. “we’ve got water that’s pushing back in, and as the tide goes out, the water starts flushing water out.”
That tidal influx creates anomalies on our waterways, making it dangerous for those who are unprepared, Dangler says.
Everyone FOX 12 saw on the water Friday was wearing a life-jacket, something Dangler says is very important, as he says 99 percent of drownings could have been prevented had lifejackets been worn.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.