PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Five local high school teams put the petal to the metal Friday in the ultimate floral design challenge.
The students faced off in “Floral Copped”, a competition at Portland Flower Market that tests floral arrangement skills.
In timed rounds, teams crafted everything from Christmas centerpieces to flower crowns.
As an added twist, participants could only use items found in their basket.
The team from Evergreen High School hopes the event helps people to recognize the art in floral design.
“It’s a lot of thinking about where you’re going to place your flowers and textures and colors you’re going to use … and making sure you aren’t showing your mechanics,” Shelbeigh Weaver, an Evergreen High School team member, said.
Floral designers judge the students’ creations at the end of the challenge. Organizers hope the event inspires students to pursue a career in the floral industry.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
