BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - An autograph from your favorite player is often considered a high-dollar, prized possession.
But the FOX 12 Investigators found it’s easy for strike out and buy a fake.
You could call Chris Tinder crazy for collectibles.
“As a kid, I was always hunting that one great card,” Tinder said.
He owns his own store in Beaverton, The Sportsroom, after all.
But in the game of collecting, there’s a losing side. One Tinder knows too well.
“I think it was about four or five Mickey Mantel pieces that turned out to be not legit,” Tinder said about his own collection at home. “You feel like you got ripped off.”
Since buying The Sportsroom and everything in it about a year ago, he even found phonies in his own inventory.
“Some of them passed, some of them didn’t, unfortunately,” Tinder said. “It’s a sad part of our industry.”
But Tinder said if you want to score, shops like his are often a sports collector’s safest play. The merchandise is often verified and usually buyers get a money back guarantee.
“I think it’s important as shop owners or people that go to card shows and set up tables, that we’re there to kind of educate people on their autographs and if we can’t help them, then we have the right resources to lead them in the right direction,” Tinder said.
He said it’s online, where you’ll find the most foul balls.
“That’s heartbreaking too, when someone says they got this off of eBay, they paid so many hundreds of dollars for it,” Tinder said.
The FOX 12 Investigators decided to go online and buy four autographed items, all together costing a little more than $200.
A Peyton Manning football was bought, as well as a Yasiel Puig baseball, and a Damian Lillard signed photo and jersey for the Blazers fans.
FOX 12 then sent the items to a known certification company, only to be told the Manning and Puig items aren’t worth a dime.
“Swindled, I guess, would be the best word and it’s not necessarily the person who swindled you. because they may have been swindled too and before then,” Tinder said. “So, you really just kind of wonder, who started this, what was their motivation?”
“Be very, very wary,” Tinder continues.
Tinder said if you do find something you want to buy, don’t be afraid to reach out to your local card shop or a professional for guidance.
Also, do all the research you can online and ask the seller lots of questions.
Tinder said one of the biggest red flags is if an item online doesn’t have a card or certificate of authorization with it. He said the certificate should be from a nationally recognized company.
