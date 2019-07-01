Don’t use fireworks in the Gorge, advocates say

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) – Fire season officially started in northwest Oregon on Monday, and with the weather heating up this week and the Fourth of July on the horizon, it’s a good reminder not to take any chances.
In fact, one organization is pleading with you to not use fireworks in the Columbia River Gorge.
That’s what started the massive Eagle Creek Fire nearly two years ago, which quickly grew to 48,000 acres.
At Multnomah Falls and many other areas throughout the Gorge, you can still see burnt trees lining the hillsides.
“We’re all paying the consequences of some poor decisions as a result of the Eagle Creek Fire,” said Peter Cornelison with the nonprofit Friends of the Columbia Gorge. “The kids that were playing with fireworks in the Eagle Creek area [around Labor Day of 2017] didn’t think anything of it, but those smoke bombs they were tossing sparked that huge wildfire.”
In fact, fireworks are illegal on federal lands.
“You never know what can happen. Just one spark and everything here can go up real quick and it gets out of hand so fast,” said Victor Henriquez, who was visiting the Gorge from Walla Walla on Monday. “So just be cautious, be careful. Have fun, enjoy Independence Day, but be careful.”
In Cascade Locks, Graciela Gomez remembers the day the Eagle Creek Fire started.
She was making her summer living selling fruit in the shadow of the Bridge of the Gods.
“I have a customer, they say hey, did you see that big fire over there?” she recalled. “I say yeah, wow. Was a really big fire. And then the smoke start to get in to us and so it’s time to go.”
They packed up in minutes and couldn’t come back for weeks.
She says it still hurts to think about the trails and the animals, and all the lives that were affected.
“I cried,” she said. “I cried because I really love to go for a hike, that is what I do, especially the Eagle Creek… To not be able to go over there is really sad.”
Some areas are still closed off because of the fire and the added risk of falling trees or rocks.
Gomez now has pictures from the fire taped to her fruit stand table.
“To show my customers what we have now and how it was before,” she said.
It’s a reminder to protect the Gorge – an incredible Oregon gem – as the summer season gets started.
“Just be responsible stewards of the Gorge,” Cornelison added. “It’s a beautiful place to celebrate the Fourth, but be responsible and be careful.”
According to the Oregon Department of Forestry, there have already been 270 human-caused fires in Oregon so far in 2019.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
