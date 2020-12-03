Donations helping Enchanted Forest stay in business

TURNER, OR (KPTV) - Donations have been pouring in for a local theme park to help them stay in business during the pandemic, and the owners want to thank the community.
The Enchanted Forest in Turner has been raising money online. So far, they have collected over $360,000.
The Tofte family owns and operates the park. They posted a video on Facebook expressing their gratitude to all those who donated.
“That has allowed us to pay bills, utilities, taxes, insurance, pay payroll for those that are still working, and allowed us to do the winter things that have to be done in order for us to open in the spring, which is still in the plans,” said Sue Tofte.
The family is still working towards a $500,000 goal.
The Enchanted Forest is also raising money by selling paintings and memorabilia by creator Roger Tofte.
You can donate to their GoFundMe Page by clicking on the link.
