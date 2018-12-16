Donations pour in to fill Radio Cab Foundation’s food boxes for families in need

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A local cab company trying to feed families for the holidays was in trouble, facing a substantial shortage in donations this year.
That, however, is no longer the case.
For more than 20 years, Radio Cab has been providing full Christmas dinners to local families through the Radio Cab Foundation.
The food boxes contain items including a turkey, green beans, potatoes, bread, stuffing, corn and cranberry sauce. Last year, 641 food boxes were delivered to families in need.
For the first time, the foundation was in danger of not getting enough donations to meet the yearly goal to fill the boxes.
After the story aired on FOX 12 earlier this week, donations started pouring in.
“This is their Christmas in a lot of cases. It becomes an event for them on Christmas Eve to be able to spend time with their family, and that’s more than giving gifts or anything like that. That’s what it’s all about,” said Darin Campbell, president of the Radio Cab Foundation.
Campbell said they’ve now been able to fill more requests than they had anticipated.
For more information, go to radiocab.net/foundation.
