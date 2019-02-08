Donations sought for homeless with snow expected to fall in Portland metro area

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Donations are being sought to help the homeless ahead of the snow that is expected to fall on the Portland metro area this weekend.
The Union Gospel Mission is seeking donations of winter coats, hand warmers, blankets, boots and coffee in preparation for the winter weather.
FOX 12 meteorologists expect 1 to 4 inches of snow to fall by Saturday.
The Union Gospel Mission is opening its overnight emergency cold weather shelter for the next week and extending daytime hours due to the cold.
The Union Gospel Mission reports it costs $16 to provide a night of emergency cold weather shelter, which includes a hot breakfast, clothes and gear.
Items can be dropped off at 3 N.W. Third Ave. in Portland or online at ugmportland.org.
The city of Portland opened severe weather shelters this week for the first time this season. Mayor Ted Wheeler said no one seeking shelter will be turned away during severe weather.
The city of Portland and the Multnomah County Joint Office of Homeless Services fund nearly 300 winter shelter beds, along with 1,400 publicly funded year-round beds, in the community. That is in addition to shelters operated by other community and faith-based groups.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.