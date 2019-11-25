Donor, recipient doing well one year after liver transplant between strangers

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It’s been nearly a year since a Portland native donated his liver to a complete stranger.
Damian Delaney was ready to donate to help a friend, but wound up changing the life of a woman in California.
Delaney donated 60 percent of his liver to Breana Shaw, after learning at the last minute that his friend wouldn’t need a transplant after all.
Delaney stayed on the donor list, and soon learned he was a match for someone.
He said all he knew is that his liver would go to help a 29-year-old woman. He was asked if he’d ever like to meet the recipient at some point, and he said yes.
After their first meeting, their friendship blossomed as they both continue to make great strides with their health.
“Probably for the last seven years, I’ve never felt good for the holidays, like Thanksgiving or Christmas, so I’m actually feeling really good right now, so I’m really looking forward to spending the holidays with my family,” Shaw said.
Delaney said he is also doing well since the donation, including running 100 miles earlier this month in an ultramarathon.
“I think one of the things I wanted to do was to show people that you can donate an organ and you can still do the things you love to do, you don't have to give up anything,” Delaney said.
Shaw is impressed.
“I’m kind of jealous,” she said. “I can’t even run a mile, he’s off running like 100 miles.”
Delaney said he’s hoping to participate in additional races next year, including one in England next April. For Shaw, she’s looking forward to feeling good and traveling in the year ahead.
