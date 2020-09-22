PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two Portland Community College instructors have put together a number of videos on how to do online learning well. They said part of that means students doing their own work on assignments and tests.
The videos are by Jessica Bernards and Wendy Fresh. They're creating a series of videos for fourth graders up to college-aged students, including what they call academic integrity.
They said academic integrity means not cheating on assignments and exams.
Bernards and Fresh said students are more tempted to cheat when learning at home, but it's important to not use any outside resources, like apps, websites or people to get answers, unless a teacher says otherwise.
“We realized not all students understand exactly what it means to cheat and it feels like such an obvious thing but, we’re in a world of technology where googling it is just the norm," said PCC Instructor, Wendy Fresh. "So, if you’re taking an online quiz or an online exam, it must still be okay."
"We realize that we have to say it’s not okay," Fresh continued. "We have to say what our expectations are specifically for the students to know that, so our video covers all that information.”
Bernards and Fresh said academic integrity is so important, because a student isn't truly learning if they're relying on other resources. They said it will end up hurting them, especially when kids come back to take tests in-person.
Finally, they said instructors want to see students succeed. They said if a student is struggling, reach out to a teacher for resources they think can help.
The instructors said they'll make more videos as topics pop up this school year.
To see the videos, click here.
RELATED:
PCC instructors say it's important for kids to learn new technology before beginning online learning
PCC instructors put together series of videos on how to succeed while learning remotely
Online learning etiquette: How to make sure kids continue to behave like they're in a classroom
PCC instructors share tips on how students can prepare and take tests virtually
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.