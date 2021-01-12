PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Stimulus checks from the latest coronavirus relief bill are being sent to millions of Americans but not in the way many expected.
Visa cards are coming in the mail, and many have asked if they are even legit. It may seem like a scam to receive a card in the mail, but the IRS says it's not.
Those who do not receive a $600 stimulus payment direct deposit could get a Visa card.
FOX 12 received several emails from people asking if this is legitimate or asking to make sure everyone knows it.
The IRS says it has been mailing out both paper checks and debit cards to speed up delivery and make payments as quickly as they can to people.
Along with the debit card are instructions on transferring money to a bank account, using the card for purchases, or at an ATM.
Even if you received a paper check last time, the IRS says you may get a debit card this time.
That's what happened to an Oregon City woman who says her sister wrote on her envelope not to throw it away, which she says she would have otherwise.
"It was very confusing. It was very confusing and had I not been alerted by her, and she really hadn't heard about it either," Theresa Brandenburg said. "So, I don't know what drew her attention to it. I would have just thought it was a criminal application thing. I probably would have just torn it in half and threw it away."
Many viewers told FOX 12 they took their cards to the bank, which helped them figure out what to do with them.
The IRS says the debit card will come in a white envelope and contains essential information about the person's economic impact payment.
The cards have protections against fraud and loss.
For more information visit the IRS.gov/EIP.
