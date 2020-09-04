Door-to-door visits in final push for Oregonians to participate in 2020 Census

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Volunteers are winding through area neighborhoods, working to get people to complete their 2020 Census paperwork before the deadline this month.
The census occurs once every 10 years and provides snapshot of where people are living in the United States. The data collected helps determine the number of seats each state has in the House of Representatives and the distribution of federal funding.
It is important for all people to respond, regardless of immigration status. A representative for the 2020 Census spoke on Friday about why people shouldn’t be afraid to participate.
“We want to make sure that the public knows that when they submit their answers to the census, those are protected by law,” the representative said. “Your answers cannot be used against you by law enforcement, and your answers can't be traced back to the respondent.”
Census takers are going door-to-door to make sure everyone is counted, according to officials, visiting homes of people who haven’t taken part yet.
The representative on Friday said it’s safe to have census takers come to your home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“All of our census takers are wearing masks, they’re all provided hand sanitizer, they have all been trained on social distancing, and we are following all local health department guidelines,” the representative said.
People can still respond to the 2020 Census by phone, online, or through the mail. The deadline to respond is Sept. 30.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.