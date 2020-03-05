Doorbell camera catches 1 of 2 fireballs seen in western Oregon, Washington

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Experts confirm two fireballs flew across the sky on Wednesday night and were visible to people in western Oregon to Tacoma.
One of the fireballs was captured on a doorbell camera, which shows a bright ball of light streaking across the sky.
Jim Todd, OMSI Director of Space Science Education, checked out reports from two times–one at 7:15 p.m. and another at 12:15 a.m. He says what people saw were two meteor sightings. He says meteors, while not uncommon, are referred to as fireballs when they’re large.
“Every day we're bombarded,” Todd said. “Most are in upper atmosphere, too small. There are some that are basketball, softball sized that do enter atmosphere and survive. If they do make it to the earth, they become a meteorite.”
Todd says he’s not sure if either of the fireballs made it to the earth.
