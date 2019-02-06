Double-tanker tips, spills gasoline on I-5 in Keizer

KEIZER, OR (KPTV) - A double-tanker fuel truck tipped over on Interstate 5 Wednesday night, blocking traffic in Keizer south of Brooks, the Oregon Department of Transportation says.
ODOT says the truck blocked two southbound lanes at milepost 261.
Oregon State Police confirmed gasoline was leaking out of one of the tanks and estimated it would take crews several hours to clean up.
One lane was open immediately after the crash, though ODOT warned the lane could close as crews worked to clear the scene. Drivers were advised to take alternate routes if possible.
