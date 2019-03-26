PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Zoo this week welcomed two new Amur tigers.
Eloise and Bernadette are sisters and were born in Wisconsin, according to an Oregon Zoo spokesperson. They come to Portland from the Milwaukee County Zoo.
Zoo staff say the 2-year-old cats are settling in well and have begun venturing outside to explore their surroundings. Sara Morgan, a keeper in the zoo’s Amur tiger area, describes the tigers as playful.
“They are both really playful and they have such distinct personalities,” Morgan said. “Bernadette is outgoing and always leading Eloise into new situations or mischief. Eloise is a bit more reserved, but still a lot of fun.”
Morgan says the easiest way to tell two sisters apart is by their distinct personalities, but Bernadette is a bit larger than Eloise, and her markings are different.
Welcome Eloise and Bernadette! These two Amur tiger sisters are making themselves right at home. 🐅🐅 pic.twitter.com/0GU7gwtggL— Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) March 26, 2019
Amur tigers, the largest of the nine tiger subspecies, are at serious risk of extinction, with only around 500 believed to remain in their native range, according to the Oregon Zoo.
Eloise and Bernadette came to Oregon on a recommendation from the Species Survival Plan for Amur tigers.
The Oregon Zoo in October last year announced the death of Mikhail, a 300-pound Amur tiger. The zoo said Mikhail died one day shy of his 20th birthday and was the oldest Amur tiger in any zoo accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
