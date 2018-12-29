PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - DoubleTree by Hilton employees accused of racially profiling a guest in a Portland hotel lobby were fired Saturday morning.
The hotel posted on their Twitter that the two men involved were fired stating, "their actions were inconsistent with our standards & values."
We have terminated the employment of the two men involved in the mistreatment of Mr. Massey. Their actions were inconsistent with our standards & values. We reiterate our sincere apology for what he endured & will work with diversity experts to ensure this never happens again.— DoubleTree Portland (@doubletreepdx) December 29, 2018
The story generated headlines nationwide after Jermaine Massey posted video of the incident on Instagram.
Watch the full video here.
On Friday, DoubleTree Portland had issued a statement on Facebook and Twitter saying the employees involved in this case have been placed on leave pending an investigation.
The employees involved have since been placed on leave for the duration of this investigation, and we will take the appropriate measures to ensure this does not happen again. (4/4)— DoubleTree Portland (@doubletreepdx) December 28, 2018
However, Massey issued a statement saying the hotel has been refusing to answer questions he had posed through his attorney.
In the tweet posted Saturday, DoubleTree said they "will work with diversity experts to ensure this never happens again."
There is no word if Massey intends to take legal action against the hotel.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.