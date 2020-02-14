WINCHESTER BAY, OR (KPTV) - A teen fighting with his mother over the use of his cell phone fired an AR-15 rifle in their home causing a significant amount of damage, according to Douglas County deputies.
Deputies responded to the home on the 73000 block of Highway 101 in Winchester Bay at 9:17 p.m. Thursday.
The report came in as a 17-year-old boy shooting a gun inside a home.
Investigators said the teen assaulted his mother before being stopped by his father.
Following the assault, deputies said the teen retrieved an AR-15 rifle and fired it multiple times inside the home. At one point, the teen pointed the rifle at his father, but he did not fire it at the man, according to deputies.
No one was injured in the shooting.
The teen was taken into custody at 9:56 p.m. and booked into the Douglas County Juvenile Detention Facility on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, pointing a firearm at another, first-degree criminal mischief, menacing and fourth-degree assault.
No further details were released about the investigation.
