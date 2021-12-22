DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – The Greater Idaho movement has just secured an additional county vote in the upcoming May election.

Douglas County Clerk Dan Loomis said Tuesday supporters of seceding from Oregon and joining Idaho have collected the required 3003 signatures to earn a position on the upcoming 2022 Douglas County ballot.

This is now the second May 2022 ballot to include Greater Idaho. On Monday, it was announced the movement secured a position on the Klamath County ballot as well.

Greater Idaho was previously on the Nov. 2020 ballot in Douglas County. The non-binding question placed by county Board of Commissioners asked residents if they would support leaving Oregon and joining Idaho. At the time, 57% of voters said they did not support the movement.

“We hardly spent anything on that campaign and there was nothing in the voter pamphlet, so voters didn’t even know what they were voting on in 2020,” said Citizens for Greater Idaho president Mike McCarter. “Now, in this campaign, we are asking our fans to connect us with potential major donors so that we can deliver a convincing win in Douglas and Klamath counties.”

To date, the movement has appeared on eight ballots across the state of Oregon.