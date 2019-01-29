Downed plane of missing Battle Ground man found on Mount Hood

MOUNT HOOD, OR (KPTV) - A downed plane that was flown by a Battle Ground man who had been reported missing was discovered Tuesday on Mount Hood.
A search operation was launched Tuesday on Mount Hood after deputies were notified of a signal from a plane transponder.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office was initially notified about the transponder signal early Tuesday morning, but the beacon’s location was narrowed down to the side of the mountain in Hood River County.
Air 12 flew over the scene Tuesday evening and a downed plane was seen in the snow.
A Civil Air Patrol pilot and an Oregon Air National Guard helicopter crew confirmed the tail numbers on the downed plane match those on the plane that was flown by 63-year-old George Regis.
The confirmations were made at 3:14 p.m. and 3:22 p.m. Tuesday, according to deputies.
Deputies said a body was also located in the area of the crash.
The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office reported that Regis’ family had been notified.
Regis flew from Grove Field at the Port of Camas on Friday, but he was not heard from again.
Investigators said Regis had planned to fly from southwest Washington to Phoenix and then possibly to Texas.
The downed plane was found in the area of Eliot Glacier on the north side of Mount Hood.
A recovery operation was scheduled for Wednesday morning with teams from the Hood River Crag Rats, Oregon Air National Guard’s 125th Special Tactics Squadron and the Air Force Reserve Command’s 304th Rescue Squadron.
