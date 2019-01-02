WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two downed power lines have closed a section of Highway 99W Wednesday morning.
The downed lines have the highway closed in both directions between Southwest Cipole Road and Southwest 124th Avenue.
PGE said crews are on scene and are working to replace the downed lines. Repairs could take several hours, but PGE said they hoping to have the highway reopened around 10 a.m.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes during the closure.
PGE said they are still investigating what caused the lines to come down.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.