Downed power poles close downtown Beaverton street

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) – A downtown Beaverton street is closed after being blocked by multiple downed power poles on Saturday morning, according to the Beaverton Police Department.
Police said Southwest Broadway Street is closed between Southwest Cedar Hills Boulevard and Southwest Watson Avenue. There are multiple downed power poles, but the cause is still under investigation. There were no vehicles damaged by the poles.
⚠️Safety Alert⚠️ The area of SW Broadway St. between SW Cedar Hills Blvd. and SW Watson Ave. is closed due to multiple downed power poles. The cause is unknown/under investigation. @portlandgeneral is responding. pic.twitter.com/PdfWBAescq— Beaverton Police (@BeavertonPolice) January 22, 2022
Portland General Electric is also responding to the scene.
Police said it could take several hours to clear the poles.