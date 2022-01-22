A downtown Beaverton street is closed after being blocked by multiple downed power poles on Saturday morning, according to the Beaverton Police Department.

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) – A downtown Beaverton street is closed after being blocked by multiple downed power poles on Saturday morning, according to the Beaverton Police Department.

Downed power poles close downtown Beaverton street

Image: Beaverton Police Department

Police said Southwest Broadway Street is closed between Southwest Cedar Hills Boulevard and Southwest Watson Avenue. There are multiple downed power poles, but the cause is still under investigation. There were no vehicles damaged by the poles.

Portland General Electric is also responding to the scene.

Police said it could take several hours to clear the poles.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Locations

Recommended for you