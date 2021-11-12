Downed tree causes crash in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies said a crash with a large oak tree happened on Northwest Mountaindale Road near North Plains Thursday evening.
FOX 12 spoke with the man involved in the crash.
“Pretty lucky, because another couple inches and we wouldn’t be talking,” said Jeff Skeels.
Skeels walked away from the crash with some stitches.
“There was a little white SUV on the oncoming traffic side of the road with his flashers on, so I looked over to see what was going on with the car that was stopped, and as I turned my head back to look where we were going, there was a tree right in front of me,” said Steels. “There was no time to react or anything, it was just there.”
Skeel’s seven-year-old son was also in the car.
“Well it happened and I tried getting my door open but I couldn’t get out, because the steering column and the whole dash was in my lap, but I managed to push it off,” he said. “I jumped out and I went to the back seat and opened the back door and got my son out and carried him out.”
Skeels said his son has a minor concussion.
“He was scared and crying,” he said. “I’m just glad that he was okay and it didn’t do any damage to him.”
Weather conditions led to the crash. Skeels said he couldn’t see a thing.
“Yeah, pitch black, pouring down rain, fog,” said Skeels.
He now has a warning for drivers, as the rainy season continues.
“Just be really cautious of what’s in front of you, because that tree down on the road, you have no time to react,” said Skeels. “It’s just there.”
“And I have HID lights and fog lights and everything on the truck that I had the wreck in and I still couldn’t see,” he continued.