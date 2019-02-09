A tree came down and hit cars in downtown Portland on Saturday.
The tree fell in the area of Southwest Park Avenue and Clay Street.
Photos provided by Portland Parks & Recreation showed several cars that were hit by the tree.
There were no reports of injuries.
City crews will remove all the downed branches on Monday.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
