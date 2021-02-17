CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – About 10 miles of roadway are completely closed due to downed trees in Clackamas County after the most recent winter storm.
Kimberly Dinwiddie, a spokeswoman for the county, also told FOX 12 another 30 miles of road are still drivable, but either partially blocked or mostly blocked.
Public works crews are on 12-hour shifts, 24 hours a day to clean up.
Dinwiddie says it will take some time due to the sheer number of trees and power lines that are down. There’s a lot of coordination that has to be done with ODOT and PGE.
“We know that we can’t remove trees from roadways if they are wrapped in powerlines, just for safety reasons and so we’re working with PGE so that once their work is done we can clear the roadway and open it back up to travelers,” said Dinwiddie.
Clackamas County leaders want to remind people that if you must drive for any reason, especially at night, make sure you keep a close eye out for downed trees, utility lines and other debris that can be in the middle of the road or on the shoulder.
The county is also asking folks to check on one another, as some have been without power for almost a week now.
ODOT says Highway 43 in West Linn is especially a hard-hit spot for them in terms of downed trees. Officials say they don’t have any official numbers yet, but know they’ll be dealing with thousands of trees needing removal in the Portland area and Willamette Valley.
