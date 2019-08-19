Downtown business owners react to relatively peaceful Portland protest

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The City of Portland is back in action after demonstrations brought large portions of the downtown area to a standstill Saturday.
More than one thousand demonstrators walked through the streets of downtown, and across the river at times.
Overall, things remained relatively peaceful. Police say there were 13 arrests, six people injured, and no major vandalism reported.
In the end, Mayor Ted Wheeler and Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw called Saturday a success.
“The police chief and the mayor were allowed to do their job, and they did a great job. And as a consequence nothing happened,” Lucy McAleese, the owner of Kells Irish Pub, said.
But there’s no denying the city was negatively impacted, with many people avoiding downtown altogether on what should have been a busy day for local businesses.
Kells Irish Pub canceled a huge amateur boxing event Saturday, and also shut down the restaurant for the first part of the day, McAleese said.
“It’s unfortunate that business went the way it did, but I think we did the right thing,” McAleese said. “We’re okay with a loss of income. Better than loss of life, right?”
In addition to Kells, there were coffee shops and even the sightseeing Pink Trolley that shut down. Its owner, David Beagle, said it’s the first time they’ve ever stopped running for a protest in the nine years they’ve been around.
Now, stores and restaurants that closed Saturday are trying to make up for hours of lost business.
“There just wasn’t any other choice in our minds,” McAleese said. “If this goes on all the time, if we have events like this on a regular basis, it would be impossible really to do business in a meaningful way.”
The owner of the Pink Trolley Sightseeing Tour says they operate seasonally, and shutting down Saturday meant they missed eight departures.
As far as a cost to the city for Saturday’s protest, police say those numbers are still coming in and a report with that information will be compiled in the coming weeks.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
