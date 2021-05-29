Downtown businesses celebrate Blazers playoff run with promotions, discounts for wearing team gear

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Bars, restaurants, hotels and shops in downtown Portland teamed up Saturday to celebrate the Portland Trail Blazers in their playoff run against the Denver Nuggets.
Businesses came together almost overnight to offer different promotions like discounts on tabs, lodging, free parking, and streetcar rides, but the collaboration also symbolized a new chapter for downtown.
“The timing just happened perfectly,” said the general manager at The Independent Sports Bar & Grill, Joe Johnson.
Great weather, loosening restrictions, and a holiday weekend sent people in droves to downtown Portland.
“Just this morning is probably the busiest I’ve seen Broadway in maybe a year,” said Johnson.
After a rough year downtown, Johnson said they were eager to participate in a Portland Business Alliance effort to celebrate the Blazers and welcome customers in.
“People are getting out more,” Johnson said. “I think people have been bored, now they’re like, ‘Okay, downtown is coming back alive, so let’s go check it out.’ And the weather, now that the weather’s also nice, literally since game one of the playoffs, we just shot up amazingly and it’s been incredible.”
At 1927 S’mores Company, “s’moretender” Taylor Funrue said they’ve extended their hours for the holiday weekend.
“We’re ready for the tourists,” Funrue said. “Memorial Day screams s’mores. We’ve gotten a lot of kits ordered and we’ve seen a lot of new faces of people traveling in and ready to camp!”
Being a huge fan of sports, the store offers discounts every home Blazers, Timbers and Thorns game if you’re wearing your gear. They even have a s’more called the Rip City Raspberry.
“A fruity, honey, cocoa goodness…it’s yummy,” Funrue said.
The general manager at the Hoxton hotel told FOX 12 they sold out for the first time in more than a year. Their promotion will apply for the next home playoff game, though, game six against the Nuggets. If you book your stay in a ‘shoebox’ room for $150, they will adjust the rate to the Blazers final score when you check out.
It’s safe to say, all the elements of a perfect weekend for businesses are aligned, and downtown workers are ready for the rush.
