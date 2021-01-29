Downtown Clean & Safe Study shows nearly 60% of businesses saw a decline in revenue last year

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - New survey results from the Downtown Clean & Safe team shows exactly what we've heard from downtown businesses for months - owners are still struggling from the impacts of the pandemic and property damage connected to protests.
The survey results say 31 percent of businesses that participated said the pandemic was the biggest blow. Five percent say protests impacted business.
"Right now, we're just trying to keep our heads above water," Pua Lemelle, manager at Jarbo, said.
Downtown businesses responded between November and December 2020. 57% of those surveyed said they saw a decline in revenue last year. That's an increase from 2018 when only 17% of businesses saw a decline in revenue.
"I find that 57 percent might be actually very low depending on the business. For retail, I'd say it's 100 percent? 99 percent? I don't know anyone who hasn't suffered from the pandemic," Lemelle said.
Luckily for Jarbo, Lemelle said they were able to shift their business model.
"A whole new way of working, we do a lot of phone calls, a lot of web orders, a lot of zooming, virtual shopping with clients. I do a lot of one-on-one private appointments. It's become more intimate in a way," she said.
But how long before Downtown Portland will return to its pre-2020 days? Thirty-four percent of businesses said it would take more than three years, and 30 percent said it'll take less than two years. Lemelle is hopeful it'll be on the shorter side.
"I'd say a year and a half? I don't know it would necessarily be two years, but I do really hope we're vaccinated by the fall," Lemelle said. "I do think the downtown core will remain vibrant as long as people continue to invest in it and don't forget about us," she said.
Mayor Ted Wheeler put out a statement in response to the survey, it reads:
"I agree with the businesses surveyed that the pandemic is the leading cause of the immense challenges facing downtown Portland and downtowns across the nation. With employees and customers largely sequestered at home, foot traffic in downtown is down 80 percent, according to The Oregonian. The lack of eyes on the street increases opportunities for vandalism, graffiti and homeless camping. That's why the city invested in extra trash pickup, graffiti removal and shelter spaces and publicly accessible sanitation. I'm working hard to build on those investments in downtown, the central eastside and business districts across the city to move us quickly toward recovery. The city is also working with Downtown Portland Clean and Safe and SOLVE on cleanup, having already collected 1,094,125 pounds of trash from June 1, 2020, until now.
The key to recovery is getting control of the pandemic and getting people back into the community safely. I'm hopeful vaccination rates will increase. I'm proud that the entire city council sent a letter to Governor Brown offering assistance in making that happen. In the meantime, I continue to work with my colleagues on financial assistance for businesses and people harmed by the pandemic. I continue to work closely with Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury and the Joint Office of Homeless Services to provide more and better alternatives to street camping. And I continue to work closely with the Portland Police, the district attorney, and the city's law enforcement partners to identify, arrest and hold accountable the small group of criminals who are intent on vandalism and violence.
We're all in this together. I will take all of us to help our city recover. I know we're up to the task. From shopping local to heeding public health guidelines to supporting your local homeless service provider, we all have the opportunity to make a difference for our city."
View the survey results here.
