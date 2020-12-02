PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A large group of downtown portland business owners have joined together in an attempt to get the city's attention.
The newly-formed Rose City Downtown collective sent this open letter to city leaders, saying they're done "passively waiting for help."
The letter was signed by more than 300 people representing a wide variety of businesses, both large and small.
And they say the message is urgent, and city hall must do more.
While other U.S. cities have suffered this year, they say Portland has "extra layers of pain" that is simply not being addressed.
They point to chronic issues that are keeping people away from the downtown core, like vandalism, unenforced crime, uncollected trash and growing homeless camps.
"We were very frustrated that we'd reach out to elected officials, and they seem to just sort of pass this off as though this wasn't a huge issue," Jim Mark CEO of Melvin Mark Company. "Meanwhile, we saw small businesses, minority-owned businesses, businesses of larger businesses start to really give up downtown, whether it was a restaurant or a small shopkeeper."
The downtown collective leaders hope that the new Portland city council will step up.
Meanwhile, FOX 12 receive a statement in response from Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler which said:
"I appreciate this group's passion for revitalizing the local economy and spirit of downtown. We need all hands on deck to keep Portland's economy strong."
"Harnessing the expertise, energy and resources of our downtown businesses to leverage the city's efforts will be essential to a successful recovery."
The downtown collective has made it clear that they fully support protesters' efforts to draw attention to important issues like racial injustice.
And they support a compassionate response to the homeless crisis,
But, they say we are at a historic crossroads, and Portland is at risk of becoming another "abandoned and dormant city center that once was."
