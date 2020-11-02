Downtown Portland businesses board up ahead of the election

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -Downtown Portland businesses are preparing for potential violence and vandalism this week with the election.
And that means a lot of boarded windows.
"It's the first time we've ever done anything like that," LeAnn Dolan, owner of Ecru Modern Stationer, said.
She's owned it for 14 years, the location downtown has been there for six, and even through the 2016 presidential election so far this year, not a scratch.
"We've been worried about it because our front windows just look rife for crashing, but we've been very lucky," she said.
Dolan said never before has she boarded the store, but just ahead of election week, she felt like she should.
"With all the days of protesting, add in a very tense election, I just want to be safe," she said.
At The Fossil Cartel, owner Susan Landa said she first covered her windows with the stay-home order, then put the boards back up after the riot at the end of May. She said add crime to the mix, and they're staying put.
"There's been a lot of break-ins, so outside of whatever's gonna happen, I'm keeping it up until the pandemic is over basically," she said.
Now with the election, she said a police officer stopped by their place and told her to bring in their A-board sign so it can't be used to break windows.
"Also, he asked us to make a sign that says this is a small locally owned business, please don't hurt us basically, he said they've been effective in other places, so he said I should do it too," Landa said.
And on behalf of all businesses, President of the Portland Business Alliance Andrew Hoan said they have one message.
"No matter what happens on election night, never forget that this is our house, to take care of your neighbors, to respect property, to respect the businesses, and look out for one another," he said.
Portland Police and PBOT have also offered advice to business owners, like being aware of what's happening and putting away anything that can be thrown or used as fuel or a barricade, like dumpsters and furniture.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.