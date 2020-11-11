PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Many businesses across the city of Portland boarded up ahead of Election Day, and now, more than a week later, only some are removing the plywood they put up to protect their business fronts.
Downtown is a mixed bag as some businesses begin to take down the plywood and show their windowed storefronts once again.
Jorge Bruno Maldonado's family owns Mayas Taqueria and said it's time to return to some sense of normalcy downtown.
"We were expecting people to come down and protest, and it didn't really happen," Maldonado said. "And my dad was like keep it up there, but I was like nah, I don't think it's necessary."
A couple of doors down from the taqueria is Mucca Osteria. Chef Simone Savaino said he plans to take the plywood he put up down this coming weekend.
"I can definitely feel a more positive vibe coming up; we appreciate that," Savaiano said.
Both businesses said they were concerned about violence and vandalism during the Election. A building manager nearby said he plans to keep the plywood up until at least June, just in case.
"We were concerned after what we saw in the last few months," Savaiano said. "And we knew the Election could be a sensitive time, and we thought it was the best to just be prepared."
Now he and Maldonado don't feel the boards are necessary and longer.
"It looks pretty, pretty sad downtown with all the boards up, and there's pretty good art, but it's still sad people don't really come out and walk anymore," Maldonado said.
Both businesses said they haven't been vandalized since protests started in May.
