PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- If you take a walk-in front of the Justice Center, you'll see burned trash cans and leftover firework boxes from Fourth of July protests.
The Portland Police Bureau declared an unlawful assembly Saturday night after demonstrators shot fireworks towards the Justice Center and Federal Courthouse.
Following the protests, crews got to work Monday morning getting shattered glass removed from businesses downtown and plywood boards put up.
“I have about 15 years of doing emergency service calls, I’ve never seen anything at this scale," Dean Rivera, assistant shop manager at Benson industries in Portland, said.
Rivera said the last month has been a very busy one for the company.
“There is a legitimate protest out here and that voice needs to be heard, and those people have the right to protest, but unfortunately there are people who do stuff like this," Rivera said. "I’d definitely like to be making my money some other way, but right now we’re really busy with all of this.”
The entrance to TJ Maxx and Office Depot was one of the buildings damaged. Monday morning the shattered glass at their entrance was boarded up by Rivera but it's not the only business that has seen damage from recent protests.
“End of May, I would say, two of our glass windows, which are essentially walls they’re so huge. Two of the glass windows were shattered, they broke two of our cash registers. Fortunately, our tablets weren’t stolen," Claudia Vasquez, manager of Veggie Grill, said.
Veggie Grill is just a block or two away from the Justice Center and it took on some damage during the first weekend of the protests in memory of George Floyd. A window was also shattered just a week ago during another protest.
Vasquez said on top of the pandemic damage they've sustained has driven some customers away.
“We’re partially losing business because we look closed from outdoors and that’s just not the case for us. We do want people coming in. It’s just unfortunate that the riots and damage has been caused so extensively," Vasquez said.
She said luckily for them, Phase 1 has allowed them to make up some of those lost sales by allowing customers to dine in.
