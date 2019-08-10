PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Downtown Portland businesses are prepared for another round of planned protests.
Police have notified the public that opposing groups are planning to rally downtown on Aug. 17.
For some businesses, they’ve been through this many times.
Josh Johnston, the owner of Paddy’s Bar & Grill at 1st and Yamhill Street, said they are in direct contact with Portland police and Downtown Clean and Safe.
“If we feel like things are going to be pretty hot, we’ll add some additional security at the doors,” Johnston said.
Johnston added that they haven’t experienced many problems with past protests.
“We end up getting a lot of people participating in the protests coming into our doors, so where we might not see some of our regular customers cause they just don't want to come downtown and deal with the mess, there's hundreds and sometimes thousands of people that want to exercise their right to protest peacefully, and they come in, have a hamburger and a beer afterwards to be with their friends,” he said.
FOX 12 reached out to several downtown businesses regarding next weekend’s planned protests and nobody said they were expecting to close early at this point. However, a few restaurant owners and managers noted that they’re waiting to hear from the city about whether they should make special accommodations.
Mayor Ted Wheeler spoke this week about demonstrators and counter-protesters, saying anyone planning to incite violence is not welcome in the city.
