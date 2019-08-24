PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland's Saturday market is a popular place to be on Saturday.
A stark contrast to last Saturday when this place was filled with demonstrations and police.
Now a week later, city leaders wanted only one thing, to get business back to normal
A week ago, the waterfront was a bit less relaxed.
The counter protests shut down a bridge, closed streets and at times made anything like what we saw Saturday pretty hard to do.
“We weren't downtown during that time, and didn't really want to be downtown,” one person said.
This weekend the city wanted to make it easier to get downtown and do business, so city parking was free so was using Biketown.
"Only when they're free is when I take them," one person said.
And there were discounts on e-scooters too but it seems like not a lot of people knew about it.
“It kind of sucks I've been using different scooters and had to pay for them,” one person said.
The Portland Business Alliance estimates last week's protests cost downtown businesses around three million dollars in lost revenue. Some of those shops that FOX 12 talked to on Saturday said they're just happy to get back to normal.
