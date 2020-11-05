PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Numerous storefronts in downtown Portland had their windows smashed and graffiti-ed early Wednesday night after a group, which describes themselves as Antifa, started to march in the street.
Separately, there was a peaceful group which marched in a different part of Portland. Among the locations targeted by rioters downtown was Saint André Bessette Church, which serves the homeless.
Vandals broke windows on their front doors on West Burnside Street.
FOX 12 spoke to an employee who said they haven’t been providing shelter inside during COVID-19, but they have been distributing meals and providing other services to hundreds of homeless people a day. On Thursday, the employee said they were able to hand out a few meals but didn’t feel it was safe to continue due to the damage on their front doors.
According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, a church leader filed a police report and said they have to halt homeless services for the foreseeable future.
“Last night’s criminal activity targeting the downtown Portland neighborhood was reprehensible and impacts all Oregonians,” Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese said, speaking on behalf of the Unified Command. “The loss of shelter beds due to violence and vandalism comes at a time when we desperately need safe space for vulnerable individuals to seek refuge from a pandemic and colder, rainier weather. This hurts the community’s efforts to get people off the streets and connected to the crucial resources they need.”
Additionally, stores along SW 10th Avenue suffered window damage, including Wildfang, a women’s clothing store. A Wildfang employee told FOX 12 Thursday that they would not be open until at least the weekend.
Corner store Riverside Tobacco, located on Southwest 3rd Avenue and West Burnside Street, also experienced vandalism.
FOX 12’s cameras were rolling when a person dressed in black smashed the store’s outside ATM with a hammer. Hazza also captured surveillance video from his business.
Remember the video I tweeted of the ATM being smashed last night? Here’s the small business owner’s surveillance footage. He’s out $7k for this and says he’s barely scraping by as it is. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/Z1xePFwSsR— Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) November 5, 2020
“We were prepared, but not to this point. We thought it would happen after midnight, not during business hours,” said Rafe Hazza, the owner of Riverside Tobacco. “It’s almost a stab in the guts and it just - there’s no answers for it.”
The market has been in its location nearly 20 years.
“I started this business from almost nothing, with $200 in my pocket. I used to sleep in the basement for a few years until I got on my feet,” said Hazza, who was targeted for the third time since riots began in May. “I’m not sure what they want. I’m not sure even if they have goals, you know … why? I just want to ask their guy, ‘Why?’”
At the end of May, Hazza stood guard with friends outside his business, which he felt deterred people looking to cause damage. Now, he’s looking to take things one step further.
“Enough," Hazza said. "I think I’m gonna have to file for a concealed weapon and stand right in front of my door at this point.”
Hazza’s shop has suffered from the riots and the pandemic. He says he’s barely scraping by.
“They’re not ruining it for me, they’re ruining it for [my employees], for everybody else. The little guys that, they work for minimum wage in this type of business,” said Hazza.
Hazza tells FOX 12 he’ll be out $7,000 to replace the ATM. He also won’t be filing a report with police because he doesn’t feel the person will be caught.
Mr. Hazza is right that the perpetrators probably won’t be caught and if they are, the DA won’t press charges because this was a “peaceful” demonstration. I’ll bet Wheeler and Hardesty are proud.
You live and do business in Portland and wonder, why? Sorry but the thugs and criminals that run this city dont care about your story. They dont care about anything or anyone but themselves! Wake up and stop being a victim!
Self described losers. Absolute Scum!
