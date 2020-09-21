PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Department of Justice announced Monday morning that three cities, including Portland, have been identified as jurisdictions that permit violence and destruction of property.
Earlier this month, President Trump said that his administration will not allow federal tax dollars to fund cities that allow themselves to "deteriorate into lawless zones".
Downtown Portland has indeed seen vandalism since the protests began more than 100 days ago.
The Portland Police Bureau says three businesses in downtown Portland, including a coffee shop, a bank, and a restaurant, had windows smashed Saturday night during a march.
But since Portland protests began in May, the groups have been getting smaller and less destructive.
Crown by Imperial General Manager Bethany Thompson said that many downtown businesses are struggling right now - first from the pandemic, then from violence that sometimes spurs from the tailend of protests and the negative national attention cities like Portland have received.
Many people involved in the Black Lives Matter movement have not condoned that violence, saying it detracts from the message.
"I don't want to do anything that unnecessarily alienates people or that doesn't communicate the message that I'd like to communicate," Xavier, who participated in a demonstration Monday night, said.
Thompson says one of the biggest issues for businesses trying to keep their doors open is the perception that eating and staying in downtown Portland isn't safe.
"Just come back, give it a try," Thompson said.
Hotels in the area are especially struggling. The Benson Hotel Managing Director George Schweitzer said occupancy is down to 15 percent. He said this time last year they were at 90 percent.
"The occupancy around the country is almost at 50 percent now for hotels, I'd give anything to be at 50 percent and so would my colleagues here in downtown Portland," Schweitzer said. "Many of the people who would normally stay downtown are staying out at the airport."
Schweitzer believes the words of national leaders have painted the city of Portland in a much more dramatically negative light than it deserves.
"What's happened is because of the national attention we're getting, people are just frightened," Schweitzer said.
Thompson agrees.
"It's a shame," Schweitzer said. "This city is filled with amazing human beings, this city is very creative and it's a wonderful place to live."
Managers like Thompson and Schweitzer say the onus is on the Portland community to reinvigorate the downtown scene by coming back to it.
And for anybody outside of the city who says it is unsafe or on fire, Schweitzer had this to say:
"Stop, and come visit, let us show you," Schweitzer said. "Help us in some other way, but that's not going to help."
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.